Congress is ‘anti-Ram, anti-Sanatan’: JP Nadda

HYDERABAD/NALGONDA: BJP national president JP Nadda on Monday alleged that the Congress was “anti-Ram” and “anti-Sanatan” and that it supports “anti-national” forces.

Addressing an election rally at Peddapalli, Nadda accused the grand old party of hijacking the reservations of SC, ST and OBC communities.

He said that when the Congress was in power in undivided Andhra Pradesh in 2004, it robbed SC, ST and OBCs of their reservations and gave them to Muslims. “The Congress curtailed OBC reservations and gave it to Muslims in Karnataka but the BJP government did away with it and gave the OBCs their rights back,” the BJP leader said. “Who is doing the theft?” he asked.

Referring to the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM, BRS and Congress as “ABC’, the BJP national president alleged that they follow the agenda of the Muslim League. “All of them follow the principles and policies of Tablighi Jamaat,” he charged.

The BJP leader said that Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi remained silent when DMK leader Udayanidhi Stalin compared Sanatan Dharma with HIV, dengue and malaria.

Addressing a public meeting in Nalgonda, he alleged that the Congress has a history of only announcing welfare schemes but never implementing them.

“BRS and Congress have not done anything for Telangana. They are family parties. While Congress is a party of scandals, Kaleshwaram has become an ATM for BRS,” Nadda alleged.

He said that the Congress is an enemy of Hinduism. “Congress administration is responsible for the backwardness of the country. Only BJP can protect SC, ST and OBC reservations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a visionary who radically changed Indian politics,” Nadda said.

Utilise Central scheme, become bizmen: Arvind to turmeric farmers

BJP candidate Dharmapuri Arvind on Monday urged farmers to seize the opportunity provided by the government to export turmeric. In a ‘chai pe charcha’ programme in Ankapur village of Armoor mandal, Arvind said that with the backing of the government, Nizamabad could attract buyers from across the globe for processed turmeric.

Bandi is my inspiration: Annamalai

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Monday said that drawing inspiration from MP Bandi Sanjay, he took up his own padayatra in TN. Addressing a ‘Yuva Sammelanam programme’ at Jammikunta, Annamalai called upon BJP activists to ensure that Sanjay bags at least 60% of the votes in Karimnagar.