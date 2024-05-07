ECI directs Telangana govt to defer 'Rythu Bharosa'payments till May 13

Election Commission officials said that Gross MCC violation by Telangana Chief Minister by linking the disbursement of Rabi Instalments under the 'Rythu Bharosa' scheme to his public announcements. Such actions are deemed as attempts to influence voters and disturb the level playing field.

It is worth noting that similar directives were issued during the Telangana Assembly elections in 2023 for the Rythu Bandhu scheme. In that instance, a Minister of the erstwhile BRS government violated MCC by attempting to take credit for the scheme's disbursement during the election period.

In light of these concerns, the ECI has directed the deferment and a directive has been issued to the Telangana government. Officials said that this decision is aimed at ensuring the integrity of the electoral process and preventing the misuse of government schemes for electoral gains. Any attempts to politicise or exploit such Government schemes for electoral purposes will be dealt with firmly to uphold the sanctity of the democratic process.