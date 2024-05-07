Free ride to exercise voting right in Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Warangal and Khammam

HYDERABAD: Voters in Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Warangal and Khammam will get free bike-taxi, auto rickshaw and cab rides to exercise their franchise on May 13.

Rapido has joined hands with the office of the Chief Electoral Officer to further encourage people to vote. To that end, Rapido organised an event to raise voter awareness at the LB Stadium, Basheerbagh. The event was attended by Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj along with Hyderabad District Electoral Officer and GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner K Srinivas Reddy, Hyderabad RO and district collector Anudeep Durishetty.

The voters can avail free rides on the Rapido app using the code ‘VOTENOW’ on election day on May 13 and get a free ride to exercise their democratic right. Rapido further said this effort aligns with its nationwide campaign, deploying over 10 lakh captains across more than 100 cities to provide free rides on the polling day.

“By offering free commute to voters, especially the specially challenged and senior citizens, Rapido is ensuring that every eligible citizen can exercise their democratic right,” Vikas Raj said.

Everyone should work hard to increase the voting percentage in Hyderabad, the CEO said and added that voter awareness programmes have been undertaken on a large scale for the last three months to increase the voting percentage in Hyderabad. He urged everyone to participate in voting to protect democracy. Everyone is working hard to ensure that 60 to 65 per cent voting takes place in Hyderabad.

Srinivas Reddy said that strong measures have been taken to ensure that the elections are conducted peacefully. He appealed to all the voters to come forward to exercise their right to vote.