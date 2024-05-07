Hundreds of IT firms leaving Hyderabad after Congress came to power: KT Rama Rao

HYDERABAD: Accusing the Congress and the BJP of political opportunism, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday appealed to the voters to teach a fitting lesson to both the national parties.

He participated in roadshows held in Serilingampally, Rajendra Nagar and Maheshwaram Assembly constituencies under the Chevella Lok Sabha segment on Monday.

Alleging that the Congress failed to fulfil the promises it made before the Assembly elections, KTR said, “Revanth Reddy is hoodwinking people with lies. He will come to his senses, if the Congress loses in the Lok Sabha elections. Hundreds of IT companies that came to Hyderabad during the BRS government are leaving within four months of the Congress rule due to bad governance. This exodus poses a threat to the real estate sector and could result in mass unemployment.”

“People in Greater Hyderabad wanted KCR to be CM and did not give a single seat to the Congress in the Assembly elections,” Rama Rao said and urged those who believe governance would be better under the KCR rule to vote for the car symbol on May 13. He expressed the confidence that victory for the BRS in 10-12 constituencies would enable KCR to lead state politics again within six months.

He also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi failed to deliver on the assurances given to the people during previous general elections, such as Rs 15 lakh per person and doubling the income of farmers. He asserted that “Namo” means not Narendra Modi, but namminchi mosam cheyatam (betrayal). Rama Rao also accused BJP of abolishing ITIR and neglecting Hyderabad during floods.

He alleged that the BJP was stoking communal tensions. He averred that the Congress lacked the courage to confront the BJP and only regional parties like BRS can stop the march of the saffron party. The BRS working president ridiculed Rahul Gandhi’s claim that BRS would ally with the BJP. “Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is from RSS and running the state on behalf of Congress,” he remarked.