Hyderabad cops in advanced stage of probe says police commissioner

HYDERABAD: Asserting that city cops are in an advanced stage of investigation in the case of a doctored video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police (CP) K Srinivas Reddy on Monday said, “There is no need for Delhi police to create any confusion. We will give information through the official channel.”

Noting that the Hyderabad cybercrime police had on April 27, received a complaint from the BJP on the CP said, “We registered the case immediately, alerted X platform officials to find out the origin of the video and started the probe right away.”

Stating that both the police teams are dealing with the same case, the CP said he did not know why there needed to be two different investigations. He pointed out that Delhi police registered an FIR on April 28, a day after the Hyderabad cops had started probing the case.

Srinivas Reddy said the Hyderabad police have already arrested five persons in connection with the case and asserted that the investigation is currently in an advanced stage. It must be noted that Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court on May 3 had directed the state as well as Delhi police not to take any coercive action against the five accused after finding the notice issued by the Special Cell SHO, Delhi, to be untenable, as they were already named accused in another similar case with same allegations. A city court had granted them bail on the same day.

Towards the end of April, two complaints were filed against the Telangana Congress, one in Hyderabad and another in Delhi, accusing the party of morphing and circulating a video of Shah’s statement on reservations. Following numerous tweets and retweets, the video was later deleted from the Telangana Congress X handle.