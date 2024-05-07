IIIT-Hyderabad develops wireless pneumonia detector

HYDERABAD: The Integrated Circuits inspired by Wireless and Biomedical Electronic Systems (IC~WiBES) lab at the Centre for VLSI and Embedded Systems (CVEST) at IIITH has designed a wireless pneumonia detector and a worker safety system, semiconductor-chip based devices which can bring about evolution in the healthcare sector.

A team of students led by Prof Abhishek Srivastava, founder of the IC~WiBES lab, has developed chip-based devices which can detect respiratory diseases in children and a safety device for factory workers, that can detect abnormal heart rates, body temperatures and can alert in case of medical emergencies for first aid.

Prof Abhishek Sharma, speaking about the wireless pneumonia detector, told TNIE, “We have developed a system which is an integration of multiple different sensors which can detect vital parameters such as the temperature range, breath rate, blood-oxygen saturation rate, as well as the lung sound analysis. We have also developed a sensor which can sense biomolecules in the saliva of the subject. In case of a respiratory disease, the streptococcus pneumoniae proteins will be in varying concentration in the saliva, which can be detected by the sensors to identify the presence of the infection. Everything has been embedded in a portable handheld platform.”

The device is in a clinical trial phase at present and talks are going on with Gandhi hospital for conducting the trials.