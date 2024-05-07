Revanth Reddy has no right to call himself Hindu: K Laxman

HYDERABAD : BJP OBC Morcha national president Dr K Laxman on Monday challenged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to prove his sincerity regarding his statements on reservations by taking oath at the Bhagyalakshmi temple in Hyderabad.

Interacting with the media here, Laxman asked, “Is it not true that Jawaharlal Nehru wrote to the then chief ministers advocating against caste-based reservations? Is it not true that Rajiv Gandhi opposed 27% reservation for BCs?”

Laxman accused the chief minister of speaking in a manner that hurts the sentiments of Hindus. “Revanth Reddy has no right to call himself a Hindu,” the BJP leader said.

Stating that a battle between two ideologies was taking place in the country, the OBC Morcha national president said that the battle is between a chai wala and a rich man like Rahul Gandhi. He said that defeat was inevitable for the Congress and that it will be the grand old party that will be left with “donkey’s egg”.

Laxman alleged that the Congress is leeching off the people of Telangana with “RR” tax.