Telangana: ICSE, ISC results out; merit list discontinued

HYDERABAD: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced the Class 10 Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Class 12 Indian School Certificate (ISC) results on Monday.

The CISCE said that it has discontinued the merit list for the Class 10 and 12 examinations to avoid unhealthy competition.

The passing percentage for Class 10 stood at 99.47% with 2,42,328 students out of 2,43,617 managing to pass. In Class 12, out of 99,901 students who appeared for the exam, 98,088 students passed the exam, resulting in a pass percentage of 98.19%. Girls outperformed boys, with 99.65% girls passing against 99.31% of the boys in ICSE and 98.92% of girls passing against 97.53% boys in the ISC exams.

Decent outing for Hyd schools

Students from various ICSE schools in Hyderabad also performed well in the exams conducted by the CISCE.

The Hyderabad Public School also achieved 100% pass percentage in both ICSE and ISC examinations. In the ICSE examination, 183 out of 236 students secured distinction. The top position was secured by Arjun Rao with a score of 98.3%.

In ISC, Kaki Harshitha emerged as the school topper with a score of 93.80% in the science stream. Mylapalli Rani Dhanya Roopa topped the humanities stream with 93.40%, while Vanshika Sancheti topped the commerce stream with 91.40%.

Johnson Grammar School in Mallapur achieved 100% results in both ICSE and ISC board exams. Kalyan Nagarjuna Acharya topped the ICSE exams in the school by securing 99% while Lakkadi Hridya topped the ISC exams in the science stream by securing 95%, while Sanjeevani Chandana Basu emerged as the ISC commerce topper with 91.3%.

The St. Joseph’s School, Asmangadh Palace, Malakpet, also saw a 100% pass percentage in the Class 10 examinations. Bavuna Anshul Ram topped in school with a score of 99.2%, followed by Suchir Malkaruram with 97.4%.

The CISCE said that results can be checked at www.cisce.org and results.cisce.org. The recheck module will be activated soon and will be accessible till May 10, it added.