Telangana: Modi’s image gives Bandi Sanjay Kumar edge in 3-way contest

KARIMNAGAR: “Be it the Assembly polls or the Lok Sabha elections, my vote is for Narendra Modi,” says Srinivas, a daily-wage labourer as he sits in a saw mill in the heart of Karimnagar.

His words capture the mood of many voters in this crucial Lok Sabha constituency, where people are reportedly leaning towards the BJP as they are impressed by the policies of Modi government.

“I had voted for the BJP candidate in the Assembly elections because I like Modi and the kind of work he is doing for the country. In this election too, my vote is for Modi,” adds Srinivas.

Most survey reports, according to the BJP sources, are predicting the victory of saffron party candidate Bandi Sanjay Kumar based on opinions of voters like Srinivas.

Though some reports suggest that incumbent MP Sanjay will have an edge over his rivals, the others are predicting a three-way contest with B Vinod Kumar of the BRS and Velichala Rajender Rao of the Congress. This is despite the fact that the grand old party announced Rajender Rao’s candidature at the eleventh hour, sparking speculation that its leadership is not that serious about securing this seat.

Adding to that negative vibe, according to party’s rivals, is its inability to impress all sections of the people since it formed the government in the state.

“In the last few years, we had enough water for irrigation. But the situation has changed this year because of adverse weather conditions,” says Ramulu, a farmer in Vemulawada, one of the seven Assembly constituencies that come under Karimnagar LS segment.

“Our crops have withered. We expected a lot from the Congress government. We thought that it will come to our rescue. But so far it has done nothing,” he adds, indirectly indicating that he is not in favour of supporting the Congress candidate.