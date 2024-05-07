Telangana to receive rains till May 12, says IMD

HYDERABAD : After a prolonged heatwave, the state will experience rains and thunderstorms, said meteorologists.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that most parts of the state will receive light to moderate rains and thundershowers till May 12 under the influence of multiple weather systems including a trough discontinuity from east Vidarbha in Maharashtra to Tamil Nadu across Telangana and Rayalaseema in Andhra Pradesh and a cyclonic circulation over Marathwada in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rains were recorded at isolated places in Khammam, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Siddipet, and Rangareddy districts on Monday.

An orange alert has been issued for May 7 for Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medak, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal districts for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph. Until May 10, the IMD has issued a yellow alert predicting continued rains, thunderstorms and lightning.

As of Monday, the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) recorded the highest maximum temperature of 46.8°C in Jagtial, followed by 46.4°C in Peddapalli and 46.2°C in Karimnagar.

Hyderabad recorded the highest maximum temperature of 43.8°C in Chandanagar.

Heatwave conditions were recorded in 41 mandals and severe heatwave conditions were recorded in three mandals by the TSDPS.

For the next 48 hours, Hyderabad will experience light to moderate rains or thundershowers with gusty winds, with a maximum and minimum temperatures of 39°C and 27°C, respectively.