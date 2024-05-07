Telangana: Turmoil in BRS over choice of MLC candidate

HYDERABAD : Byelection for the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates MLC seat has created turmoil within the BRS.

Party leaders and cadre are upset with the decision of its supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao for picking A Rakesh Reddy as BRS candidate for the bypoll.

Rakesh Reddy joined the BRS from BJP just before the Assembly elections.

As soon as his candidature was announced, senior leaders expressed dissatisfaction with the decision. Recently, former MLA Dasyam Vijaya Bhaskar met party working president KT Rama Rao and expressed his discomfiture with Rakesh Reddy’s candidature. A few BRS leaders are saying that they expected the party to give the ticket to senior workers or to those who actively participated in the Telangana statehood movement. They are also saying that the party has sent a wrong message to voters that it will give tickets to parachute leaders.

It is learnt that MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy recommended Rakesh Reddy as the candidate. The bypoll became inevitable due to the resignation of Rajeshwar Reddy from the Council following his election to the Assembly from Jangaon.