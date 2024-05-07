Venkatesh’s daughter draws big crowds while on campaign trail for dad-in-law

KHAMMAM: Actor D Venkatesh’s daughter Aashritha is sweating it out these days, campaigning for her father-in-law Raghuram Reddy, who is the Congress candidate for the Khammam Lok Sabha seat.

Aashritha is joined in her endeavour by Swapni, Raghuram Reddy’s other daughter-in-law and daughter of Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy.

The two women have been well received by the electorate, particularly women, during their campaign. Being the daughter of popular Telugu film actor Venkatesh, Aashritha is drawing large crowds while campaigning.

They are going door-to-door, asking people to support their father-in-law while highlighting his social service activities. They take every opportunity to convey to the people that Raghuram Reddy works very hard.

‘’My father-in-law is a man of determination. If he sets his heart on anything, he will not rest till he completes the task. If he promises anything, he will keep it,” said Aashritha while addressing a gathering on Monday.