383 booths in Hyderabad critical: CP K Sreenivasa Reddy

HYDERABAD: As many 383 polling stations in Hyderabad have been identified as critical in terms of law and order problem, said Hyderabad CP, K Sreenivasa Reddy.

Another 1,050 polling booths have been identified as sensitive. These booths do not have any law and order problem but have been identified based on different parameters such as polling booths where voting is more than 90% or where more than 75% of votes were polled in favour of one candidate in the last election or where polling was less than 10%.

The areas where re-polling was conducted owing to vitiation of poll process and electoral offences such as booth capturing, during any election for Lok Sabha or state legislative assembly in last five years or where any sort of violence took place leading to lodging of an FIR are first to be put under sensitive category, Hyderabad DEO and GHMC Commissioner, D Ronlad Rose said.

Addressing a press conference at the GHMC head office on Tuesday, Ronald Rose along with Sreenivasa Reddy and Hyderabad DC, Anudeep Durishetty and others, said that all measures to ensure that polling goes on smoothly and peacefully without any untoward incidents are taken.

Home Guards from Karnataka are also expected to come to Hyderabad to ensure security on the polling day, CP said.