BJP plans to revoke rights of 90 per cent of citizens: Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday alleged that BJP was conspiring to do away with caste-based constitutionally-guaranteed reservations.

Stating that the BJP will remove the word “secular” from the Preamble of the Constitution, Vikramarka said that it was the prerogative of SC, ST, and BCs to stop the saffron party from returning to power for the third consecutive time.

Addressing a press conference at the Gandhi Bhavan amidst his busy election campaign, the deputy chief minister made specific accusations that BJP will revoke the rights of 90 per cent of the country’s population.

Vikramarka also said that BJP was appealing to the people to give it a two-thirds majority only to change the Constitution.

“If you cast a vote for the BJP, the future will be bleak. SCs, STs and BCs will lose their rights,” Vikramarka cautioned. He said that the Congress was already in the process of conducting a caste census as promised by its leader Rahul Gandhi.

‘BJP trampled upon the federal spirit’

Alleging that BJP trampled upon the federal spirit envisaged by the Constitution, Vikramarka said that the ruling party at the Centre was intimidating a chief minister for telling the truth and standing against the ideology of the BJP.

He took a strong exception to filing of cases against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

He said that BJP rulers are behaving like erstwhile “Delhi Sultans” mocking democracy.