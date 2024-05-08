BRS victory will bring KCR back to power: KT Rama Rao

HYDERABAD : BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday appealed to people to ensure the BRS wins at least 10 to 12 Lok Sabha seats so that former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao can return to power in the state in the next six months. “Good days will come in six months,” he said.

Addressing street corner meetings at Amberpet, Khairatabad and Filmnagar of Secunderabad constituency, Rama Rao said that by June 2, Hyderabad will no longer be the common capital for both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

“The BJP is trying to make Hyderabad a Union Territory. To stop it, only BRS can fight in Parliament,” he said. Rama Rao said that the Congress will not fight for the interests of Telangana in Parliament. “BRS is the only party that protects the interests of Telangana,” he stated.

The former minister alleged that the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi betrayed Telangana in the last 10 years and now, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is cheating the people of Telangana.

“Congress failed to implement the promises it made during the Assembly elections. If BJP retains power, fuel prices will rise to `400 per litre and LPG to `5,000 per cylinder,” Rama Rao said.

He also said that BJP candidate G Kishan Reddy, despite being a Union minister, did nothing for Telangana.