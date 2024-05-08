CM avoiding Rythu Bandhu disbursal using poll code as excuse, alleges KCR

MEDAK/KAMAREDDY: BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of trying to avoid disbursing Rythu Bandhu amounts by citing the model code of conduct though he had promised to do so by May 9.

He also alleged that women too did not get the Rs 2,500 pension promised by the Congress.

“Did you receive Rythu Bandhu amounts?” KCR asked farmers. He alleged that the Congress did not even implement the ongoing schemes and has turned into a curse for farmers in just five months.

Addressing an election rally in Medak, KCR said that the Congress hoodwinked farmers by not waiving the crop loans up to Rs 2 lakh. “Congress also hoodwinked the people in the name of six guarantees. The CM is trying to reorganise districts and dissolve Medak district. Do you want Medak district to exist or not?” he asked the voters. He appealed to the people to support the BRS candidate so that Medak would continue to exist as a district.

Earlier at another rally in Kamareddy, KCR said that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns to power, with the BJP’s slogan “Ab ki baar 400 par”, prices of petrol and diesel will cross the Rs 400 mark. He, however, said that the BJP would not cross 200 Lok Sabha seats this time.

“A coalition government will be formed at the Centre. If BRS wins 12 to 13 Lok Sabha seats, the party will play a key role at the Centre and protect the interests of Telangana,” KCR said. He pointed out that the BJP was a distant third in 2019 in Zaheerabad.

“The BJP is a party of capitalists and investors. It has not done any good work at all. It is always trying to create a rift between religions for political benefits. Modi made 150 promises but did not fulfil even a single one. Due to this, the country’s image has been tarnished in the world,” KCR said..

“When incompetent, stupid and ignorant people come to power, the result is incompetence, stupidity and ignorance. The chief minister is continuing to take oath in the name of God. Is it necessary to make promises in the name of God?” KCR said.