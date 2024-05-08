CM Revanth collecting 10 per cent to clear bills, alleges Eatala Rajender

HYDERABAD: Alleging that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is collecting 10% commission to clear bills, BJP Malkajgiri candidate Eatala Rajender on Tuesday said that this money is being sent to former AICC chief Rahul Gandhi.

He said that while it took 10 years for BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao to lose the trust of the public, Revanth has lost the confidence of the people in just five months.

Participating in a “meet-the-press” programme organised by the Press Club of Hyderabad, Rajender said that Revanth has lowered the dignity of the chief minister’s post by using filthy language against his opponents. He also alleged that Revanth is a liar.

Rajender said that the Congress government failed to implement the promises made during the run-up to the Assembly elections. “No action was taken in the alleged Kaleshwaram project scam. The government is merely biding time by constituting committees on various issues. There is no action against anyone in the phone-tapping case,” he added.

Responding to the war of words over quota, the former minister said that the BJP government at the Centre gave reservations to women in legislature. “Why will we scrap reservations?” he asked. Rajender emphasised that the BJP has no intention of scrapping reservations.

He said that people were tired of coalition politics in the past and in the name of INDIA bloc, Rahul Gandhi and the Congress were again trying to form a coalition government. “People want Narendra Modi to become the PM again,” Rajender claimed.

“Allegations against BJP regarding reservation for Muslims are not correct, because 50% of Muslims have reservations under BC category. There are EWS reservations too. The BJP has said there should be no reservations on the basis of religion,” Rajender said.

BJP, BRS using ECI to victimise farmers: Venkat

Accusing the BRS and BJP of using the Election Commission of India as a political tool to stop disbursal of Rythu Bandhu funds, R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Tuesday alleged that farmers in the state were being victimised by the “evil political conspiracies” of the two parties.

“Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has given orders to credit Rythu Bharosa amounts into accounts of farmers. The farmers were happy but it’s unfortunate that BRS and BJP hatched conspiracies to stop the crediting of Rythu Bandhu amounts into the farmers’ bank accounts using EC as a weapon,” the minister said.

Recalling that the BJP introduced draconian anti-farm laws, Venkat Reddy described the saffron party as an anti-farmer party which had caused the deaths of hundreds of farmers by bringing the contentious laws. He said that the farmers will understand the conspiracies of the BJP and teach it a lesson in the ensuing elections.