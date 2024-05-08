CM Revanth Reddy targets KCR, vows to fulfil promise made to farmers

HYDERABAD: On a day the ECI directed the state government to defer disbursement of financial assistance under the Rythu Bharosa scheme, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that he would fulfil the promise he made to the farmers.

Blaming the BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao for the development, the chief minister said: “KCR you note this down and come to Telangana Martyrs Memorial on May 9. The funds will reach where they are supposed to. See whether I would abide by my word or not.”

Revanth also called upon the Telangana farmers to understand the conspiracies being hatched the BRS and BJP to stop the disbursement of Rythu Bharosa funds.

The CM was addressing a street corner meeting in Warangal in support of party’s candidate Kadiyam Kavya after after cancelling his campaigning meeting in Karimnagar due to rains. “During 2018 elections, KCR released Rythu Bandhu funds to farmers. Now, he is trying to obstruct us from disbursing the Rythu Bharosa amount,” he said.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Warangal, Revanth sought to know from the former as to why the Centre failed to set up Bayyaram steel factory, Kazipet coach factory and ITIR project. “The the prime minister should enter Warangal only after answering these questions,” he said.

“These projects were not completed as you (KCR) never questioned the Centre and mortgaged Telangana to Modi,” he said.

Stating that the Lok Sabha elections are a war between Gujarat and Telangana, Revanth called upon the people to support him in defeating Gujarat. He also said that the recent Assembly elections were like semifinals and the Lok Sabha polls are the final match.

“Modi, is Gujarat a state or the country for you? The bullet train to Gujarat, Sabarmati Riverfront to Gujarat and shifting industries from Telangana to Gujarat. The Warangal city which was the capital of Kakatiya Dynasty has been reduced to a directionless city with the projects like Outer Ring Road incomplete,” he said.

“The PM has no moral right to seek votes in Warangal,” Revanth added.