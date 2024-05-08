Congress trying to ‘emotionally’ divide people: Ex Telangana Governor Tamilisai

HYDERABAD: Condemning as “false propaganda” the allegations levelled by the Congress regarding caste-based reservations, former Telangana governor and BJP’s Chennai South candidate Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday said that the grand old party was trying to “emotionally” divide people on the basis of caste.

Referring to the BRS as a “spent force”, Tamilisai said that the pink party did not respect the Governor’s office.

Speaking to TNIE on the sidelines of her first press conference in Hyderabad after her re-entry into active politics, she said, “They (BRS) thought of me as a BJP person but I did not see myself as a BJP person. I was only the people’s Governor.” She added that former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao never met her as mandated by Article 167 of the Constitution.

Tamilisai alleged that the Congress came to power in Telangana riding on false promises. Stating that the budget of five states was needed to implement the guarantees given by the Congress, she said that the grand old party “built a fort in the air”.

Highlighting that Rythu Bharosa funds have not been disbursed, the BJP candidate asked how Chief Minister Revanth Reddy would mobilise funds to implement the loan waiver.

Tamilisai said that the people of the state should benefit more from Central government schemes. Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the state more than 22 times, she said that a majority of these visits have been as part of developmental projects. “This is remarkable,” she added.

Tamilisai said that the BJP was the only party in the fray in this election with a strong prime ministerial candidate.