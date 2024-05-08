Fix minimum pay at Rs 30K: Teachers to Pay Revision Commission chief

HYDERABAD: Representatives of teachers unions requested the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) chairman N Siva Sankar to recommend an increase of their salaries in line with the increased GSDP of the state. They wanted a minimum salary of Rs 30,000 per month and 30% fitment. The financial benefit of the next PRC should be implemented from July 1, 2023, the teachers said.

TSUTF president K Jangaiah and general secretary Chava Ravi submitted a memorandum to the chairman of the second PRC here on Tuesday. Recalling that the GSDP rose by 60.3% in the last five years against the average national GDP, the TSUTF demanded an increase of their salaries accordingly.

The TSUTF said that submission of the first PRC report was delayed by 30 months. They requested Siva Sankar to fix the minimum salary at Rs 30,000 and the maximum at Rs 2,48,150. Stating that there was a variation in pay scales of teachers working in different cadres, they urged Siva Sankar to address this anomaly.