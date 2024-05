HYDERABAD: Bringing much-needed relief from scorching heat, several districts, including Hyderabad, received rains on Tuesday. Miyapur recorded the highest rainfall of 13.35 cm.

Areas such as Yousufguda, Koti, Gachibowli, Chandanagar, and Shaikpet also witnessed heavy showers. The average rainfall recorded in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits was 3.4 cm until 9 pm.

Several roads were flooded in the city and power supply disruptions were reported in many parts after trees got uprooted and fell on electric lines. The SCR cancelled five MMTS trains following rains.

Unseasonal rains also hit many parts of Hanamkonda, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Mulugu and Bhupalapally districts. Trees got uprooted and paddy and jowar harvest were damaged in hailstorms.