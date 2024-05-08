IMD issues yellow alert till May 11, rains to continue for next 48 hours in Telangana

HYDERABAD: After prolonged heatwave conditions, Telangana received heavy downpour on Tuesday. According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), Miyapur in Rangareddy recorded 133.5 mm of rainfall, the highest in the state as of 9 pm, followed by KPHB colony and Chandanagar with 112.8 mm and 107 mm of rainfall respectively.

Forecast for the next 48 hours

With thunderstorms and lightning expected to persist, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert in the state till May 11. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are very likely to occur at isolated places in all districts on Wednesday.

For the next 48 hours, Hyderabad is expected to receive light to moderate rain or thundershowers along with gusty winds towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperatures in the city are likely to be around 39 degree Celsius and 27 degree Celsius respectively, the IMD’s forecast said.

Rainfall highest in Hyd, outskirts