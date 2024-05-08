Krishank Manne’s bail delayed, KTR to meet him

HYDERABAD: The City Court has once again postponed the bail of Krishank Manne, Social Media Convener for the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Tuesday. It can be recalled that he was arrested by the Osmania Police after forgery charges were filed against him for reportedly posting a fake circular on his X account.

Scheduled for an earlier date initially, Krishank’s bail hearing has now been postponed to Wednesday. One reason cited for these consecutive delays is unavailability of judges, either due to other commitments or leave. One of the session court judges, who was expected to preside over the hearing on Monday, deferred the case to Tuesday, only for it to be delayed further when the presiding judge admitted to needing more time to acquaint with the intricacies of the case.

Krishank’s father, Leo Augustine Manne, talking to TNIE said, “It’s the best example of miscarriage of justice and how it can be derailed by those who do not deserve to sit in high places without earning them.”

Augustine further added, “And of all what hurts me the most being an advocate, espousing civil rights for over 40 years, the silence of so called democrats, libertarians, and of all those, who had decried time and again against the state oppression. Is it the silence of the lambs or that it’s not at their doorstep.”

Krishank Manne’s wife Suhasini Surve, former Union Minister Sarve Satyanarayana’s daughter said, “Court’s decision to grant police custody is quite disappointing. Since the case is apparently baseless, it could have been dismissed. Yet, we trust the Honourable Judge, for his knowledge and experience is much greater, we also trust the legal process, therefore, we adhere to the orders and have no qualms with the custody. But to deny the right to be accompanied by his lawyer and to not have CCTV surveillance or video proofs for the same purpose, isn’t this denial of basic fundamental rights, is it not violation of the guidelines listed by Supreme Court in matters of arrest?”

Meanwhile, BRS MLA and former minister KT Rama Rao will be meeting the social media convener at Chanchalguda jail on Wednesday.