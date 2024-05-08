Modi set to be first PM to visit Vemulawada temple

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Narendra Modi is all set to become the first prime minister to visit the historic Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swami Temple in Vemulawada when he arrives here on Wednesday.

After offering prayers at the temple, where is likely to spend 15 minutes, the prime minister will address a public meeting in the temple town in support of the BJP’s Karimnagar candidate Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Local residents as well as devotees of Lord Shiva are hoping that the PM will make some announcements regarding the development of temple as well as the town.

Residents allege that during the BRS regime, the then CM K Chandrasekhar Rao announced Rs 100 crore funds for temple development but has not fulfilled that promise.

The Special Protection Group (SPG) commandoes, meanwhile, inspected temple premises along with district and temple authorities.

Meanwhile, Tuesday’s thunderstorms caused havoc in Vemulawada, affecting the arrangements being made for the public meeting.

In Karimnagar too, the tents and chairs arranged up for the Jana Jatara meeting to be addressed by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy were blown away by heavy winds, leading to the Congress cancelling the programme.