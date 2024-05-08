Rain havoc: 7 killed in after wall collapses in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: As many as seven persons, including a four-year old child were killed when a retaining wall at an under construction apartment came crashing down due to heavy rains in Bachupally area here, police said on Wednesday.

According to Bachupally police, the deceased were migrant workers who belonged to Odhisha and Chhattisgarh and the incident happened on Tuesday evening.

Their bodies were recovered early on Wednesday from under the debris using an excavator, police said.

Heavy rain lashed the city and several parts of Telangana on Tuesday throwing the life out of gear in some parts.

Many places in the city witnessed waterlogging leading to traffic blocks.

The DRF ( Disaster Relief Force) teams were deployed and were clearing water stagnation and fallen trees in various places in the city, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation officials said.

Principal Secretary (Municipal Administration and Urban Development) Danakishore along with GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose visited various waterlogging points areas and gave instructions to DRF teams on ground in the city.