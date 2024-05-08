Rains create havoc at paddy procurement centres; Telangana govt to take necessary steps

MULUGU/HANAMKONDA/KARIMNAGAR: Unseasonal rains hit many parts of Hanamkonda, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Mulugu, and Bhupalapally districts on Tuesday evening, much to the dismay of farmers. Hailstorms caused trees to be uprooted and damaged crops such as paddy and jowar, which farmers were harvesting in Rythu Vedika and houses.

In the erstwhile Karimnagar district, thundering rain, hailstorms, and strong winds soaked the paddy fields and caused damage to the mango crop. In Nancherla, Jagtial, palm trees were uprooted, and electrical poles fell, resulting in power interruptions for several hours in various locations.

In Poosala village, Peddapalli district, the paddy procurement centre resembled a pond, with paddy heaps soaked in rainwater. Hailstorms damaged standing crops in Peddapalli headquarters and Kalwa Srirampur mandal.

Farmers in affected areas, particularly in Eturunagaram, Inavole and Mutharam and Mahadevpur mandals in Bhupalpally district, are concerned about their soaked paddy crops. They urge the state government to expedite the purchasing process at these centres.

Srinu, a farmer from Eturnagaram village said: “We had stored paddy at the procurement centres, but the government did not take any adequate measures for proper procurement. The government should speed up paddy procurement given the damage caused by unseasonal rains and hailstorms.”

However, there has been a respite in heat due to rains as the state recorded the highest maximum temperature of 450C for the past two weeks.

By Tuesday evening, temperatures had dropped below 400C, providing relief to the public from the oppressive heat.

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar assured that the state government would take all necessary steps to shift paddy from procurement centres and provide compensation for paddy damaged by hailstorms and untimely rains.