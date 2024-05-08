Security measures in place as election day in Telangana nears

HYDERABAD: As the state gears up for the elections, police authorities in Hyderabad have announced a slew of security measures to ensure a smooth and fair electoral process. With a total of 1,688 polling locations and 4,027 polling stations, the focus is on maintaining law and order (L&O) and addressing any potential threats to the electoral process.

One of the key strategies involves the deployment of Flying Squad Teams (FST) and Static Surveillance Teams (SST) to monitor and curb violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). Each FST, comprising two armed personnel and a Special Executive Magistrate, will operate alongside a videographer, while each SST will consist of unarmed personnel and an Executive Magistrate.

Furthermore, two Additional Nodal Officers in the rank of DCP for 2 constituencies (DCP South zone for Hyderabad PC and DCP. East zone for Secunderabad PC) and 15 Sub-Nodal Officers in the rank of ACP were already deployed for 15 Assembly Constituencies of Hyderabad under the direct supervision of CP, Hyderabad (Nodal Officer for Hyderabad and Secunderabad PCs).

Authorities have bound over 1,020 individuals in 457 cases since the announcement of elections. Notably, there is a special emphasis on binding over history sheeters, rowdy elements, communal offenders, and previous election offenders, with 4,137 such individuals bound over during the last state legislative assembly elections in 2023.

The Hyderabad City Police are leaving no stone unturned in their enforcement efforts, conducting regular vehicle checks, flag marches, and inspections at hotels, lodges, railway stations, and bus stands. These measures are aimed at preventing any untoward incidents and ensuring the safety and security of voters and election personnel.

Recent seizures by law enforcement authorities underscore the scale of efforts being undertaken. Seizures include cash amounting to `16 crore, liquor cash worth `62 lakh, drugs valued at `1 crore, precious metals worth `13 crore, and freebies totalling `17 lakh, amounting to a grand total of `31.2 crore.