Seven children rescued from trafficking in Telangana

HANAMKONDA: As many as seven children who were being trafficked from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand were rescued by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Hanamkonda Child Welfare Department officials at Kazipet Railway Station on Monday midnight.

According to sources, the RPF and welfare department, on a tip-off, conducted searches in Dhanapur Express and reduced the children.

The children were later handed over to Kazipet Government Railway Police (GRP) for further investigation.

Of the seven children, three were found to be taken to Hyderabad for forced labour while the other four were found to be traveling independently to Hyderabad, intending to seek employment in private companies.

Recognising the vulnerability of these minors, the RPF and GRP Kazipet swiftly facilitated their transfer to Oasis Home, Hanamkonda, in collaboration with Child Line 1098, ensuring their immediate access to care, protection, and necessary support services.

RPF personnel reunite 3-year-old with parents

The Railway Protection Force personnel on Monday rescued a 3-year-old girl who went missing at the Secunderabad railway station and reunited her with her parents.The personnel found the minor wandering aimlessly near gate No. 4 on platform No. 1.

Immediately, they made a public announcement to alert the passengers about a missing girl and were able to trace the girl’s father. Upon inquiry, the RPF learnt that the family had come to Secunderabad railway station to board the Satavahana Express.

While his wife was busy with their other children at the booking office, the 3-year-old went missing. The RPF personnel in coordination with the Child helpline authorities ensured that the minor was safely reunited with the parents. In 2024, the RPF Secunderabad division rescued 51 children and handed them over to the Child helpline authorities under Operation Nanhe Farishte.