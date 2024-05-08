Star campaigners: Is it boom or bust for top guns?

HYDERABAD: With just four days left to go before campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections ends, the three major political parties have pressed into service their top leaders, hoping to sway voters.

The campaign of the BJP, which appears to be in perpetual election mode, is being led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Chief ministers from BJP-ruled states are also flitting in and out of the state, canvassing for the party’s candidates in Telangana. The BJP is pinning its hopes on Modi’s charisma and the BJP’s governance.

The Congress campaign is being spearheaded by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at the state-level and its top national leaders — Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge — giving the party due attention by making frequent visits to the state. The party is banking on the Gandhi family’s legacy and its manifesto to sway traditional supporters and attract neutral voters.

The BRS campaign is led by K Chandrasekhar Rao, KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao. KCR’s bus yatra has been very well received and he has been at his oratorical best, galvanising party cadres and attracting public interest.

As the election fervour intensifies, these top leaders are sparing no effort to sway voters and secure a majority of seats. However, the impact, if any, of these “big guns” on the electorate will only be known after the votes are counted and the results tabulated.