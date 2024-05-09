BJP fooling people with religion, claims Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday ridiculed the distribution of talambralu (sacred rice) by the BJP well before the kalyanam. Stating that it was against Hindu rituals and traditions, he said the BJP was hoodwinking people for the sake of electoral benefit.

Addressing a street corner meeting at Armoor with Congress candidate T Jeevan Reddy, he asked, “Has talambralu ever been given before kalyanam, whether in Bhadradri or Ayodhya? According to Hindu traditions and customs, talambralu is only given after the kalyanam. Yet, BJP leaders distributed talambralu 15 days prior to the consecration of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya.”

“God should be in the temple and devotion should be in the heart. Only such people are the real Hindus. BJP leaders put a photo of god on the roads and seek votes. The person seeking something with a photo of god is a beggar, not a Hindu,” the TPCC supremo said.

The chief minister alleged the BJP would change the Constitution drafted by Dr BR Ambedkar. Claiming that Indian democracy was in peril due to the BJP at the Centre, he urged people to dethrone the saffron party.

Additionally, Revanth said the Congress was committed to increasing reservations for SCs, STs, BCs and minorities by lifting the 50% ceiling. He was critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government for not conducting the census which was a common practice since 1881.

Assuring the farmers that Congress would reopen the Nizam Sugar Factory, the chief minister said the government has released pending dues of Rs 47 crore and constituted a Cabinet sub-committee to look into the options to make it operational.

Revanth added that Rythu Bharosa (formerly Rythu Bandhu) amounts had been credited to all farmers’ accounts and challenged the BRS supremo to verify any farmer’s bank statement in the state.

25 BRS MLAs will join Cong soon: Minister

R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Wednesday said that 25 BRS MLAs will join the Congress after June 5. He challenged BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao to name the Congress MLAs reportedly in contact with him while asserting that he could name those from the BRS who are in touch with the Congress leadership. Responding to the RR tax jibe by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said the BJP imposed the AA (Adani and Ambani) tax.

‘Modi trying to incite communal tension’

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Wednesday alleged that Narendra Modi was trying to incite communal tension in the country after realising that his hope of becoming prime minister for the third time was dashed. He took part in a party meeting along with Telangana AICC in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi in Nirmal. Addressing the media later, he claimed the BJP would change the Indian Constitution, which would result in the weakening of democracy in the country.