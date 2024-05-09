Central Administrative Tribunal overturns suspension of IPS officer

HYDERABAD: The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Hyderabad bench, has overturned the suspension of IPS Officer AB Venkateswara Rao, directing the Andhra Pradesh government and concerned authorities to reinstate him with immediate effect, along with full pay and allowances.

Rao’s suspension stemmed from allegations of irregularities in the purchase of surveillance equipment, leading to the registration of a case against him by the Andhra Pradesh ACB.

Despite previous legal disputes, including a ruling against him by the CAT, a recent decision by the Telangana High Court nullified CAT’s order, prompting the AP government to challenge it in the Supreme Court.

After an extended legal tussle spanning over two years, the Supreme Court dismissed the government’s petition, citing that a member of services (MoS) cannot remain under suspension for more than two years. Consequently, Rao’s suspension was revoked, and he was reinstated by the government. However, this reinstatement was short-lived as he was once again suspended on similar grounds, citing pending criminal proceedings against him.

Rao challenged this subsequent suspension before the CAT. Arguing on his behalf, senior counsel contended that the state government’s decision to suspend Rao again for the same reasons, despite the apex court’s directives, is illegal, arbitrary, and infringes upon Rao’s fundamental rights.

However, the AP government, represented by Advocate General S Sriram, defended its actions, citing Section 3(3) of the All India Services Rules, which allegedly empowers them to suspend an MoS until the courts reach a final verdict on criminal charges. Additionally, Sriram accused Rao of attempting to influence witnesses, further justifying the suspension.

After hearing from both side, the CAT bench had reserved its on April 29 and the same was delivered in favour of Rao on Wednesday.