Congress compelling Revanth Reddy to make false promises: Tamilisai Soundararajan

HYDERABAD: BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan, who is currently campaigning for the saffron party in Telangana, said that she had a good rapport with incumbent Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy than his predecessor K Chandrasekhar Rao when she was the Governor.

In an exclusive chat with a TNIE team, Tamilisai said that though she cannot point a finger at Revanth the person, she believes that Revanth the politician is being compelled to make false promises to the people. “After assuming charge as the CM, Revanth Reddy met me and said that he will ensure that all protocols are followed as mandated,” she said.

“The CM said that there will be a ‘different picture’ from now. He said that they will respect the constitutional office. He called the chief secretary and said that protocol should be accorded wherever the Governor goes,” she added.

“I cannot blame Revanth the person in any aspect. But Revanth the politician, I feel, is being compelled by his party to make more false promises,” Tamilisai said.

Asked specifically about KCR, she said: “KCR wanted the Governor to be a rubber stamp by endorsing all the Bills and nominations to the Legislative Council. Governor is not a rubber stamp but a Raja Mudra.”

Responding to a question on phone tapping, Tamilisai said that the case has proved that everything she said during her tenure as Governor turned out to be true.

Tamilisai, who is contesting the LS polls from South Chennai constituency, exuded confidence that her party will cross double digits in Telangana.

Asked why she chose electoral politics over gubernatorial posts, she said: “The Governor’s post has boundaries. I wanted to stay connected with the people.”

BRS complains to ECI against former Governor

The BRS has complained to the ECI against former Governor and BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan for distributing replicas of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir while campaigning for BJP Secunderabad candidate G Kishan Reddy. Besides seeking immediate and strict action against her, the BRS also urged the ECI to immediately ban Tamilisai from participating in any future election campaigns in the state. The BRS also requested the election body to disqualify Kishan Reddy as he benefitted from “illegal” campaign practices of Tamilisai.