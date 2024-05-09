Nala deaths continue to haunt Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Even after having safety audits of nalas in place for all the six zones of GHMC, people are falling into drains and losing their lives. Every year, at least a few incidents of people falling into nalas are being reported.

Sources said that the civic body is spending huge amounts of money every year to conduct the nala safety audit at zonal levels through agencies to ascertain safety of the existing drain network with an aim to reduce the adverse effects of nalas on people and properties. However, remedial measures are lacking, leading to incidents, many say.

On Wednesday, the bodies of two men were found in a nala at the Old Customs Colony of Begumpet. The victims fell and were reportedly swept away due to the heavy rains on Tuesday evening. Locals spotted the bodies and informed the police who reached the spot and with help of DRF officials, fished them out before shifting to the Gandhi Hospital mortuary.