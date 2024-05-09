Telangana: Operational glitches in Gouravelli project CCTVs raise NGT concerns

HYDERABAD: The CCTV cameras installed at Gouravelli project in Siddipet were found non-functional due to expired Sim card validity, raising concerns for the Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) as they had to face the wrath of the National Green Tribunal. Consequently, GRMB officials wrote a letter to the Irrigation Chief Engineer, Karimnagar, urging prompt action to restore the camera before the upcoming NGT hearing on July 4.

The NGT while hearing the case directed the GRMB to install CCTV cameras at the project site to ensure no construction activities, until the case before NGT attains finality.

In compliance with NGT orders, GRMB installed seven CCTV cameras atop the embankment to oversee project activities, aiming to halt construction until the case’s resolution. However, during an inspection certain defects in the functioning of some CCTV cameras were brought to the notice of project authorities to rectify them.

“Subsequently, the receiving of data from many cameras stopped for the past few months. The reason learnt was that sim card validity of the cameras for data transmission through GSM network has expired,” the GRMB said in the letter to the Chief Engineer. Despite several reminders by the member-secretary through phone, informing project officials in person during any direct meetings, the officials concerned were yet to initiate any action to proper functioning of CCTV cameras, the letter said.

“Being a direction of NGT, the matter may be taken seriously. As the final hearing of the case is scheduled on July 4, necessary priority action must be taken immediately to ensure that the issues in CCTV cameras are resolved soon,” the GRMB said in the letter.