Orange alert for May 12, Hyderabad to receive light to moderate rains

HYDERABAD: Following heavy rains and thunderstorms on Tuesday, the weather in the state remained comparatively calmer.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light to moderate rains were recorded at isolated places in the districts of Adilabad, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Rangareddy and Sangareddy, whereas moderate rains and thundershowers were recorded in the districts of Jagtial, Kamareddy, Medak, Rajanna Sircilla, Siddipet and Vikarabad.

In addition, hailstorms occurred at isolated places in the districts of Adilabad, Medak, Mancherial, Kumurambheem Asifabad, Rajanna Sircilla and Peddapalli districts.

The maximum temperatures also recorded a significant dip as the highest maximum temperature remained below 44°Celsius, with Nizamabad recording the highest temperature of 42.9°Celsius. Meanwhile, the capital city of Hyderabad recorded the maximum temperature of 40.2°Celsius in Rajendranagar.

According to the IMD, a trough runs from northeast Rajasthan to south interior Karnataka across central Maharashtra and north interior Karnataka at 0.9 km above mean sea level (MSL).

Under the influence of the weather system, the state will continue to experience light to moderate rains and thundershowers till May 14.

A yellow alert has been issued in the state for rains till May 11, followed by an orange alert on May 12, as rains are very likely to intensify with lightning and gusty winds of around 40–50 kmph for many districts. For the next 48 hours, the city is likely to experience light to moderate rains or thundershowers with maximum and minimum temperatures of 38°Celsius and 24°C respectively, and relative humidity of 62%.