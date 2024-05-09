Reputation of Telangana at stake due to corruption of Congress government: Chandrasekhar Rao

HYDERABAD: BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao alleged that the prestige of the state was at stake due to alleged corruption within the Congress government.

Addressing roadshows in Narsapur, Dundigal and Patancheru on Wednesday, the former chief minister recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement that the RR (Revanth-Rahul) tax was being collected in the state. He claimed that the money the Congress leaders were collecting was being sent to New Delhi. “The situation in the state changed completely in five months,” KCR lamented.

He also noted a downward trend in the real estate sector in Hyderabad, with declining land rates and issues concerning access to drinking and irrigation water. The BRS supremo said the Congress government could not even implement the assurances given to the people while the BJP-led Union government hoodwinked the people. The BJP’s rule was nothing but ‘trash’, he said.

KCR urged voters to send at least 12 BRS MPs to Lok Sabha so that they could protect the interests of the state. He exuded confidence that the BRS would win the Medak Lok Sabha seat with a huge majority.

At the Patancheru meeting, KCR warned the police not to overreact. “The BRS will form the next government in the state. Keep it in mind and work accordingly, “ he told the local police.

10-yr BJP rule nothing but trash: BRS chief

Stating that the BJP-led Union government hoodwinked the people, KCR said that the 10-year rule of the saffron party was nothing but ‘trash’. He also criticised Congress over the non-implementation of promises