Telangana: Case against Krishank Manne is frivolous, says KT Rama Rao

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao claimed the case against BRS social media convener Krishank Manne was ‘frivolous’. “It should not have been Krishank serving jail time, but Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for posting a fake circular,” he added. Meanwhile, the hearing for his bail was deferred to Thursday.

Rama Rao met the social media convener at Chanchalguda Jail on Wednesday. Addressing the media later, he said “Krishank is unjustly targeted in a baseless case, enduring harassment for a week now. The chief minister, who is responsible for fabricating the circular, roams freely, while the individual who shared the original ones languishes in jail. This highlights the government’s flawed practices. I challenge the chief minister: if Krishank’s circular is proven false, I will accept imprisonment. Will he do the same if his circular is debunked?”

The former minister also criticised Revanth for “acting arrogantly, fuelled by his position of power”, and warned of consequences.

Expressing solidarity, Rama Rao mentioned that during his meeting with Krishank, he observed the latter’s resilience despite the difficult situation. He demanded that the government apologise and release Krishank. He challenged Revanth to present both circulars to experts for scrutiny to determine the authentic one and the culpable party.

‘BJP conspiring to change Constitution’

BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday alleged that the BJP was conspiring to change the Constitution of India.

Addressing a street corner meeting at Kalwakurthy under the Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha constituency, where RS Praveen Kumar is contesting on a pink party ticket, he accused the BJP of doing politics in the name of religion and seeking votes in the name of Hindu gods.