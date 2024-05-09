Telangana don’t vote for BJP out of anger towards Congress says Harish Rao

SIDDIPET: Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao on Wednesday stated that voting for the BJP because of anger towards the Congress would be counterproductive and lead to more problems.

In a campaign meeting with Medak BRS candidate P Venkatrami Reddy, the former minister claimed that the BJP-led Centre has done nothing for the state in its 10-year term. He added that the Congress had broken its promise of implementing many initiatives such as crop loan waiver within 100 days of taking charge.

Harish also claimed that the Congress candidate, Neelam Madhu Mudiraj, came from a poor educational background while the BJP nominee, Raghunandan Rao, is known for his ‘blackmail politics’ and fake campaigns.

The BRS MLA also criticised the BJP and Congress saying that they are doing dirty politics in the name of reservation and religion. He lambasted the BJP allegedly for waiving loans worth thousands of crores for corporates but not doing the same for farmers.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi’s recent visit to Telangana, Harish said the Wayanad MP should only seek votes where the six guarantees have been implemented. He also said that former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was being unfairly blamed for the state’s alleged debt crisis.

Harish said that Congress and BJP leaders are visiting Siddipet solely for electoral gains and not out of love for the people and the constituency.