Telangana: Resentment against BRS gives edge to Congress candidate in Peddapalli

PEDDAPALLI: It has been five months since the people of Telangana voted the BRS out of power and handed over the reins to the Congress. But the residents of Peddapalli Lok Sabha constituency, rather surprisingly, are still seething with anger against the pink party.

The reasons are many. The previous government’s failure to extend the benefits of Dalit Bandhu scheme to all the eligible beneficiaries, its alleged indifference towards the elderly who applied for pensions and the controversial Dharani portal, the Integrated Land Records Management System, are some of those.

“KCR’s government has cheated us. It launched the Dalit Bandhu amidst much fanfare. All of us, including myself, thought that the benefits would be extended to us. But only a few have benefited from the scheme,” says M Srinivas as a group of middle-aged people discuss the Lok Sabha elections at a barbershop in Peddakalvala on the outskirts of Peddapalli district headquarters.

His friend Mallesh has other reasons to not support the BRS “any longer”. “It is not just the non-implementation of welfare schemes. We have also suffered due to the Dharani portal. Since it was introduced, we were made to run from pillar to post to get the errors in our land records rectified,” he says.

A few yards away from the barbershop, sitting under a tree, a group of elderly people accuse the previous government of denying them pensions though it used to “boast a lot about the old-age pension scheme”.

“KCR promised to provide pension to people like us under the Aasara scheme. He announced his decision to reduce the eligibility age from 65 to 57. But when we applied for pensions, there was no response from the government. We don’t know why our applications were not considered,” says Venkatesh.