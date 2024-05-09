Telangana: Two bodies found floating in nala, three electrocuted

HYDERABAD: Bodies of two men were found floating in a nala near Old Customs Colony of Begumpet on Wednesday morning. The two men reportedly fell and were swept away due to heavy rains on Tuesday evening.

The victims have been identified as Mittu Das, 45, and his roommate Krushna Chandra Panda. Sources said that Mittu’s brother, Sukru Das, who also resides in Begumpet, received a call from the officials to identify the dead bodies. Later, he filed a complaint.

Sukru, who works at a pub, said that Mittu and Krushna might have visited his workplace to consume alcohol on Tuesday evening. Police believe that the duo visited the pub to drink and later, slipped and fell into the nala, leading to their deaths. The police have filed a case under Section 174 (unnatural death) of the CrPC and are investigating the matter.

In another incident, a 50-year-old fruit vendor from Bahadurpura, Fakruddin, died of electrocution after he accidentally came in contact with a utility pole during Tuesday’s heavy rains. Police have launched a probe and registered a case under Section 174 of the CrPC.

Meanwhile, a five-year-old boy, Shiva Shankar, died from electrocution while urinating. He was accompanying his parents, who worked as garbage collectors, when the incident occurred. While his parents were occupied with their work, the boy wandered into an open area to relieve himself and came into contact with a live wire, resulting in his death. A case has been registered under IPC 304A (causing death by negligence) against the Electricity department.

In a separate incident in Abdullapurmet, a young man named Shaik Parwez, who owned a mechanic shop, died after he came in contact with a live wire while he was closing his shop.

Boy’s body recovered from Ghateskar lake

The body of a missing 19-year-old BTech student, Yeshwanth, who died after drowning, was recovered by the EV&DM department from the Ghatkesar lake. Rescue operations were underway at the lake, which falls under the Pocharam police’s jurisdiction, since Tuesday morning to locate the youth.