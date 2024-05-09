Wall collapse leaves 7 dead, 7 injured in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Ram Yadav, aged 34, and his wife Gitabal, 32, arrived in Hyderabad to work as construction labourers at Renuka Yellamma Colony in Bachupally. Along with them was their four-year-old younger son, Himanshu. The family hailed from Chhattisgarh and had moved into a temporary accommodation at the construction site on May 5, days before the building’s 30-feet-tall retaining wall collapsed on their sheds. The incident led to the death of the trio, four others, and injured seven more, on Tuesday night.

“All of them were migrant labourers, hailing from Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Maharashtra,” said Kukatpally ACP K Srinivas Rao and added that the injured persons are currently undergoing treatment.

The deceased victims include Ram Yadav, Gitabal, Himanshu, Tirupathi, 23, Sankar Deb Goud, 18, Bindresh Bhavani Chauhan, 30, and Khushi, 20.

Rains hamper rescue ops

It was around 6.30 pm when the police were alerted about the wall collapse. “Heavy rains deterred the rescue operations and it was only around 10.30 pm when we could effectively work on rescue and recovery,” said Balanagar DCP T Srinivasa Rao. By 3 am, all the bodies were recovered and sent to Gandhi Hospital.

Ram Yadav’s relatives, some of whom also reside in Hyderabad, shared that he was survived by his elder son, who is aged about eight years and resides in Chhattisgarh. “He is intellectually disabled and so, the couple had left him behind with the boy’s grandparents,” Ram’s relative, who stays in Kokapet, said.

“As it was raining heavily, the family was confined to their room and all the members were sleeping when the wall collapsed on them,” shared another migrant labourer.