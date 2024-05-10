Andhra CM Jagan seeks permit to travel to London

HYDERABAD: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy filed a petition with the CBI court in Nampally seeking permission to travel to London along with his wife, Bharathi, to meet their two daughters on May 17.

With 11 cases currently pending against the YSRC supremo, the CBI has expressed concerns about allowing him to travel internationally, given the unresolved legal matters. Meanwhile, the CBI informed the court that the primary hearing for Jagan’s case is slated for May 15.

The advocate, appearing on behalf of Jagan, argued that the AP CM has travelled abroad multiple times without violating any court orders. He pointed to the right to travel abroad in the Constitution and requested permission. The case was adjourned till May 14.

HC adjourns hearing on TPCC petition

The Telangana High Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing for a writ petition filed by TPCC working president S Mahesh Kumar Goud seeking reprieve from coercive measures by the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Special Cell, New Delhi, against TPCC social media state secretaries.

The high court said that one of the state secretaries of TPCC social media wing has been named as an accused and has been apprehended, remanded to judicial custody, and granted bail on the same day in Crime No. 177/2024, registered by the Special Cell of Delhi Police on April 28.

The case was registered based on allegations revolving around the purported circulation of doctored videos implicating senior BJP leaders, suggesting the removal of reservations for marginalised groups such as Muslims, SC, ST and OBCs upon the party’s ascension to power.