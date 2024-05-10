Chevella: BRS missing in battle of multi-crorepatis

HYDERABAD: The polished IT towers of Cyberabad and the arid villages of Vikarabad coexist in the Chevella Lok Sabha constituency. With three Assembly segments almost fully rural (Pargi, Vikarabad and Tandur) and three others mostly urban (Serilingampally, Rajendranagar, Maheshwaram), the constituency stands out among the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana.

As one drives through the vast constituency from Madhapur in Serilingampally to the villages of Vikarabad, concrete structures become scant and are taken over by agricultural fields and gulmohar trees in full bloom. Houses become modest and cafes are replaced by tiffin shops.

Despite the BRS holding four of these Assembly constituencies and the Congress three, the battle for Chevella seems to be between the BJP and the grand old party, with voters mostly disregarding the BRS.