Congress 'anti-Hindu', its track record 'loot, appeasement, dynasty first': PM Modi in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday alleged that the Congress is "anti-Hindu" and that its track record is of "loot, appeasement and dynasty first".

Modi, who addressed election rallies in Hyderabad and Mahabubnagar Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana, expressed confidence that "those who opposed CAA, UCC and those who talk of 'vote jihad' will be defeated on June 4" when the results of the Lok Sabha polls are declared.

Today, India is a digital power, fintech power and the world's fifth largest economy, he said.

Recalling that bomb blasts used to take place in the country 10 years ago, he said such terror attacks don't take place now.

He also recalled the bomb blast at Dilsukhnagar in Hyderabad in 2013 and wondered if first-time voters of the present election are aware of it.