Hanamkonda man seeks Telangana govt help as son goes missing in US

HANAMKONDA: Chintakindi Sadanandam, the father of a student from Hanamkonda reported missing on May 2 from Chicago — Rupesh Chandra Chintakindi — has appealed to both the state and central governments to help trace his son at the earliest.

Rupesh had gone to the US on December 11, 2023, to pursue his master’s at Concordia University in Wisconsin, Illinois.

According to Sadanandam, the last time he contacted Rupesh was on the afternoon of May 2 through a WhatsApp call. During the conversation, Rupesh told his father that he was busy doing some work. Following this, there was no communication from Rupesh, and he went offline.

Sadanandam said that he waited for two days for Rupesh to contact him back, but there was no call from him. “We posted information on social media platforms seeking help. A person from Chicago called and assisted us, sharing my son’s roommate’s numbers."

"We contacted the roommates, who informed us that our son had gone out on April 30th to meet someone who would be meeting him from Texas and said he would return in two days. We have filed a complaint with the Chicago police with the assistance of Rupesh’s roommates, and a missing case was registered,” he explained.

Sadanandam alleged that the Chicago police and the Indian embassy aren’t responding properly to his requests.

He wrote a letter to Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy, explaining the sequence of events, seeking his assistance. A representation was also submitted to Chief Secretary A Shanti Kumari. Sadanandam said that Kishan Reddy’s office has responded to him, stating, “Our office is following up with the External Affairs Ministry.”