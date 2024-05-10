Hyderabad DGC releases Rs 4.76 crore in response to 159 complaints

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad District Grievance Committee has released over Rs 4.76 crore in response to 159 complaints on Thursday. In the wake of the Lok Sabha elections and Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in vogue, around 166 cases (Rs 6.09 crore) were reported in Hyderabad district.

As many as 166 people who approached the committee were unable to produce a valid proof on the spot i.e., during the time of seizure (Rs 4,48,63,435). Of them, 159 persons produced documents and as a result, the DGC has released Rs 4.76 crore.

He said that cash worth Rs 66.55 lakh has been referred to the Income Tax and Commercial Tax Departments in respect of four cases where more than Rs 10 lakh of seized cash was seized.

In case of any doubts, citizens can contact Grievance Committee Chairman on 9618888110 / Committee Convener Cell 9177872240.