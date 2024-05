HYDERABAD : Exuding confidence that the INDIA bloc would form the government on June 4, former AICC president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday announced that the first task of the new dispensation would be to begin the process of filling 30 lakh vacancies in various government departments.

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of waiving loans worth lakhs of crores taken by corporates but not of farmers, Rahul also announced that the INDIA regime will start its innings by waiving farm loans. The Congress MP also reiterated his party’s commitment to bringing a law on Mininum Support Price (MSP) for crops.

Addressing Jan Jatara public meetings in Narsapur of Medak constituency and Saroornagar in Hyderabad, Rahul said that the INDIA government will increase MNREGA wages to Rs 400 per day and double the salaries of ASHA and Anganwadi workers.

Stating that BJP leaders like Modi and Shah, and organisations like the RSS were openly saying that they will change the Constitution, he said that only the Congress and INDIA bloc can protect it.