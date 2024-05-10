Owaisi slams Navneet’s ‘15 secs’ remark, says BJP hates India’s diversity

HYDERABAD: Responding to BJP Amravati MP Navneet Rana’s “15 seconds” remark, AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday said that his party is not scared of her and suggested that Prime Minister Narendra Modi give her an hour if she wants.

On Tuesday, addressing a meeting while campaigning for BJP Hyderabad candidate Madhavi Latha, Rana had said that the “chote and bade bhai (Owaisi brothers) would not even know where we would send them if police were taken off for just 15 seconds”.

“The younger brother says, remove police for 15 minutes, then we’ll show them what we can do. I want to tell them, dear chote bhai (younger brother, Akbaruddin), that you will take 15 minutes, but it will take us only 15 seconds. If police are taken off for 15 seconds, neither the young nor the old will know where they came from or where they went,” Rana said.

She was referring to Akbaruddin’s infamous “15 minutes” remark made in 2013.

During his campaign on Thursday, the AIMIM chief said: “”I am asking Modiji to surely give her 15 seconds. What will you do? Aap Ikhlaq, Pehlu Khan, Rakbar aur Mukhtar Ansari jaisa haal karenge? (Will you do the same with us what you did with (Mohammed) Akhlaq, Pehlu Khan, Rakbar (Khan) and Mukhtar Ansari?)

“Not just 15 seconds but give her one hour. We are ready. If someone is making an open call for it, then so be it. PM is yours, RSS is yours. Everything is yours. Do it. Who is stopping you? Tell us where we have to come, we will be there,” he said.

Referring to Rana alleging that a vote for the AIMIM and Congress will directly go to Pakistan, Owaisi said that the BJP “hates” India’s pluralism and diversity.

“In 2014, Modi reached Nawaz Sharif’s home all of a sudden...What was that? They feel all Muslims in India are Pakistanis. We have to defeat this RSS ideology. They hate India’s pluralism and diversity,” he said.

‘Akbar like a cannon, restrained chotte after much effort’

During a meeting at Moghalpura, Asaduddin Owaisi said that his younger brother Akbaruddin is like a cannon whom he has restrained after much effort. “Till when will you use this kind of language?... I have stopped chotte (Akbaruddin) and the day when I ask him to take over, then you handle him.. You don’t know who chotte is. He is a canon. Son of Salar. Needs to be pacified by great restraint. Tell where you want us to come... Is there no law and order left in the country?”