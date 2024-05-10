Rahul’s promises don’t last till sunset: Amit Shah

YADADRI-BHUVAGIRI: Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi implements what he says, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that the guarantees given by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi do not even last “until sunset”.

“Rahul Baba promised to waive farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh but he did not do that. He assured to give farmers Rs 15,000 but he did not keep that promise,” he said at a public meeting here.

He alleged that the Congress also failed to implement other assurances in Telangana. Exuding confidence that Telangana would contribute to Modi’s goal of 400 Lok Sabha seats for the NDA, Shah said the election was between voting for jihad and voting for development. “This election is about Rahul’s Chinese guarantee and Modi’s Indian guarantee,” he said.

Claiming that the Congress, AIMIM and BRS have formed a “triangle of appeasement”, Shah alleged that these parties wanted to rule Telangana “based on Shariah and Quran”.

“Modi stopped Naxalism. Can Congress and BRS prevent the MIM? It is the ABC of appeasement where the A stands for Asaduddin Owaisi, B for BRS and C for Congress,” the home minister said.

This election is between Modi and Rahul, says Shah

Shah said that this “ABC” would not celebrate Hyderabad Liberation Day. “They want to bring back triple talaq which Modi has banned. They boycott the consecration of the Ram temple,” Shah said.

“This election is between the welfare of the families of the dynasties and the welfare of the nation. This election is between Rahul Gandhi and Modi,” he said.