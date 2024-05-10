Rahul’s promises don’t last till sunset: Amit Shah

YADADRI-BHUVAGIRI: Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi implements what he says, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that the guarantees given by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi do not even last “until sunset”.
“Rahul Baba promised to waive farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh but he did not do that. He assured to give farmers Rs 15,000 but he did not keep that promise,” he said at a public meeting here.
He alleged that the Congress also failed to implement other assurances in Telangana. Exuding confidence that Telangana would contribute to Modi’s goal of 400 Lok Sabha seats for the NDA, Shah said the election was between voting for jihad and voting for development. “This election is about Rahul’s Chinese guarantee and Modi’s Indian guarantee,” he said.
Claiming that the Congress, AIMIM and BRS have formed a “triangle of appeasement”, Shah alleged that these parties wanted to rule Telangana “based on Shariah and Quran”.
“Modi stopped Naxalism. Can Congress and BRS prevent the MIM? It is the ABC of appeasement where the A stands for Asaduddin Owaisi, B for BRS and C for Congress,” the home minister said.
This election is between Modi and Rahul, says Shah
Shah said that this “ABC” would not celebrate Hyderabad Liberation Day. “They want to bring back triple talaq which Modi has banned. They boycott the consecration of the Ram temple,” Shah said.
“This election is between the welfare of the families of the dynasties and the welfare of the nation. This election is between Rahul Gandhi and Modi,” he said.
The home minister said that “Modi has almost reached 200 mark”. “Now, Telangana has to vote to take it to the 400 mark,” he said. “I want to tell Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy that this time, we are going to win more than 10 seats (in Telangana). This double-digit score is going to help Modi cross the 400 mark,” Shah said.
He said that the Congress was in such a mess that it was unable to even find candidates. “The Congress nominated a person who forged the signature of Rahul Gandhi and was suspended from the party. But when they found no candidate to contest for the Bhuvanagiri seat, he was requested to do so,” Shah alleged.
Dismissing the allegations of the Congress that the BJP would scrap reservations if it was returned to power, the home minister pointed out that Modi was in power in the last 10 years with absolute majority and had not done so. “But the Congress provided 4% reservations to Muslims and robbed the SCs, STs and OBCs of their right,” he alleged.
“I want to tell the people of Telangana today that if they give us more than 10 seats we will end Muslim reservations and give this quota to SCs, STs and OBCs,” the home minister declared.
“You gave BRS your state for the long term. But they worked for the welfare of their family and you all gave five years to the Congress and they made Telangana the ATM of the Congress. Give us 10 seats and we will make Telangana the No. 1 state,” Shah appealed.