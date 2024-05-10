Reservations, rivalries & race to Lok Sabha polls in Warangal

WARANGAL: With the Congress and BJP immersed in verbal combat over reservations, the excess from the debates and counter-accusations of the political leaders seems to have spilt over to the Warangal Lok Sabha constituency. However, it’s not just that, similar issues such as the sub-categorisation of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and caste census have also dominated discussions in the local circles ahead of the polls on May 13.

While a total of 48 candidates are in the fray for the seat reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs), the main contenders are Kadiyam Kavya of the Congress, Aroori Ramesh of the BJP and Dr M Sudheer Kumar of the BRS. Political analysts said the main fight will be between the ruling parties at state and Centre but the the BRS, which earlier had the Congress and BJP candidates in its ranks, is languishing in third place. It must be noted that all the seven Assembly constituencies under the Lok Sabha segment are held by the grand old party.

Meanwhile, the voters have chosen who to support: the ones ‘snatching’ reservations or those who are ‘yet to implement the six guarantees’. Pointing to the spate of defections since the new government took charge in the state in December, analysts said that any candidate from the major parties could benefit from the chaos of shifting loyalties and uncertainty over the poll outcome.

K Mahender, a retired schoolteacher from Peddampally village, predicted that the Congress would form the government at the Centre along with INDIA bloc parties. “Afterwards, former AICC president Rahul Gandhi will conduct a nationwide caste census. It will play a crucial role in empowering marginalised groups and ensuring social justice,” he added.

He claimed that the BJP was trying to “snatch away reservations”. “If the saffron party comes to power again, it will privatise public sector units to deprive weaker sections of reservations and job opportunities,” Mahender said, adding that the BRS and BJP had resorted to spreading false propaganda against the ruling Congress.

The issue of categorisation

Meanwhile, with the issue of caste-based reservations in the forefront, Madiga Reservation Porata Samiti (MRPS) president Manda Krishna Madiga had urged people to vote against Kavya while alleging that her father, Kadiyam Srihari, Station Ghanpur MLA, was a conspirator against the Madiga sub-caste.

After the BJP announced that it would ensure the sub-categorisation of SCs, Manda Krishna extended support to the BJP and has participated in several campaigns for saffron party candidates across the state. He has appealed to the Madiga community to vote for the saffron party and ensure that Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes charge as the head of the Union government once again.